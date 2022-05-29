Pretty Little Thing catwalk model Bernadette Hagans new face of He-Shi tan.

Bernadette Hagans has been a force to be reckoned with since a cancer diagnosis when she was just 22 resulted in her losing her right leg. In the few short years since, Bernadette has forged a successful career as a model, charity campaigner and actor.

This month, Bernadette will front the campaign for the relaunch of He-Shi tan. The new campaign SELF TAN FOR EVERYBODY – aims to be inclusive and create products that everybody can use and love.

Having been diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2018, Belfast-born Bernadette made a deliberate and conscious decision to seize every moment in life. Instead of shying away from her life-changing experience, she knew she wanted to grow from it and inspire others to embrace their bodies.

Bernadette’s fearlessness is the embodiment of the He-Shi community.

“Bernadette is a perfect fit for He-Shi tan” according to Shelley Martin, CEO of He-Shi. “Her strength, confidence and openness about her journey mirrors our goal to embrace all beauty unapologetically. As a local to the brand, we knew she would be an amazing fit. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with her.”

As the first tanning brand in Ireland, He-Shi has always been at the forefront of self-tanning products, with a skin-first focus born in the lab. They are dedicated to bringing exceptional cosmeceutical skincare ingredients that work to keep skin nourished and hydrated, while simultaneously protecting against further damage and strengthening the skin’s natural defences. The new campaign embraces stretch marks, scars, cellulite; there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to bodies and He-Shi believe that no matter your shape, size, gender, race or ability, you should look and feel beautiful in your own skin.

Bernadette will represent the brand for Summer 2022. The stunning campaign visuals were shot in Belfast by Khara Pringle.

“I’m super excited to be working with He-Shi. I have always been obsessed with the quality of this Irish tan and now I get to share it with you too” Bernadette Hagans announced as brand ambassador for He-Shi tan.

6 things you didn’t know about Bernadette Hagans

Bernadette Hagans is a Belfast-born model, charity campaigner, and actor. She lost her leg following a cancer diagnosis when she was just 22 years old. Instead of shying away from her life-changing experience, she knew she wanted to grow from it and inspire others to embrace their bodies. At 25, she won third place at the Miss Universe Northern Ireland 2021 pageant as well as picking up the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ Award. She is the focus of a new BBC documentary about her cancer journey and life as a model with a prosthetic leg. She is a tireless campaigner for children and young adults facing cancer diagnoses. Bernadette landed contracts with London modelling agency Zebedee Management and recently signed to ACA Models in Belfast. Through this, she has walked the runway at the Pretty Little Thing x Molly Mae show. She has worked with major brands including ASOS, RayBans, Levis, Coca Cola, Schuh and Piper Heidsieck.

Bernadette’s favourites from He-Shi can be found online at He-Shi.eu or available in selected salons and leading pharmacies nationwide.