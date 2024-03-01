Pretty Little Liars fans thrilled as Ashley Benson gives birth

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Pretty Little Liars actress confirmed the wonderful news online that her little one, a baby girl, had arrived.

Fans of Ashley’s have flooded social media with congratulatory messages after she unveiled a heartwarming photo with her newborn.

Benson took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute photo to her 24.1M followers of her daughter’s tiny hand holding onto her thumb.

While Ashley didn’t share any statement about her daughter and is yet to reveal her name to the world, the 34-year-old added a pink heart emoji to the image.

Many of Ashley’s fans headed to the comments of her most recent Instagram post to congratulate her and Brandon on the birth of their baby girl.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations on your baby ! You’re going to be a great mom!”.

“Congratulations on the baby, you and Brandon will sure be amazing parents”, commented a second fan.

Another penned, “Congratulations on the baby!! I'm so happy for you. You're going to be the best mother ever, she's so lucky”.

After keeping her pregnancy private, Ashley spoke to LADYGUNN Magazine in January about expecting her first child and confirmed she was having a girl.

“I’m ready for her to come out now”, she admitted before later adding, “Being a parent is gonna f***ing change everything”.

The Spring Breakers star also opened up about her relationship with Brandon. She revealed, “I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion. It’s very lonely and you just feel judged. It’s really hard.”

Ashley and Brandon got engaged in July of last year and it was reported in November that they had secretly tied the knot.

Speculation that Ashley was pregnant began in November when she and her partner were seen shopping for baby items. She later confirmed her pregnancy at the start of this year with a maternity photoshoot captioned “Mama”.