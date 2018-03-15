President Donald Trump says he intends to visit Ireland next year

US President Donald Trump has described the Irish as “truly wonderful people” and revealed his intention to visit the island as early as next year.

The leader made the comments during a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as part of the Irish government's annual St. Patrick's Day trip.

Speaking to reporters in The Oval Office, he said: “It’s my honour to have the very popular Irish Taoiseach with us.”

When asked if he had any plans to visit Ireland, the president replied: “I will, I love it, I have property there.”

It's understood the two leaders discussed trade, military and cyber issues in a meeting that lasted around 40 minutes.

In the past, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would raise LGBT rights if the opportunity presented itself in the White House, however, ahead of the meeting today, he said it would not be possible to fit everything in.

Yesterday, senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin released a statement condemning the Taoiseach's decision to extend an invite to President Trump.