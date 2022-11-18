Presenter Rochelle Humes launches exciting new wellness range

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes has announced that she is launching a new wellness range as part of her children’s brand My Little Coco.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share the exciting news earlier today and revealed she is so overjoyed that she is ‘about to burst’.

The mum-of-three has only launched the first product in this new line but it looks like a cracker for any little ones in our lives! She has also teased a new product that will be coming in the new year.

The first product is a gummy multivitamin in a delicious-sounding tropical flavour that we only wish was made for adults too. But, children aged 3-6 years and 7-11 years can enjoy the benefits of these multivitamins.

Sharing snaps of her with her children and the multivitamins, Humes wrote, “@mylittlecoco DOES WELLNESS. I’ve got to be honest… I’m about to burst writing this”.

“You all know how much wellness is a HUGE part of my life and my babies of course are no exception. I’m SO happy to introduce our..MULTIVITAMIN GUMMIES”.

Rochelle added, “Expertly formulated and enriched with coconut oil and a delicious tropical flavour…our gummies have been carefully created as a daily supplement for happy, healthy little ones”. She then went into the details of the wonderful vitamins and minerals in the gummies.

Many of the former singer’s pals headed to the comments of the Instagram post that was shared to her 2.2M followers to congratulate her on this step in her brand’s development.

Celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham jokingly asked the question on all of our minds, “Do you do them for 30+”.

“Yes Roch!”, penned Big Brother host Emma Willis, while Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas wrote, “Yessssss”.

Blogger and author Roxie Nafousi added, “Omg amazing!!!!!! Congrats!!!!”.

When asked whether or not she’d be bringing out products for children of other ages, Rochelle teased, “Early next year we have syrup launching from 12 months”. We can't wait to see this wellness part of Rochelle's brand grow even more.