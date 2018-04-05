Prepare to glow: So Sue’s hotly anticipated tan has a release date

One of the most anticipated influencer-designed products has finally been announced.

Members of the beauty community, along with Suzanne Jackson's hundreds of thousands of followers, have been waiting with baited breath for the reveal of her tan brand.

Suzanne has been teasing fans with hints about the product for what seems like forever, but now, two years in the making, the date for it's release is finally here.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

Solid Gold will be launched on April 12, with it going on pre-sale the same day.

Taking to Instagram. the business mogul wrote:

'You're GOLD baby, solid GOLD. After nearly two years of hard work, we're ALMOST ready to share with you our GOLDEN secret!'

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

'Who's ready for #SOSUbySJ tan?'

We're pretty sure the entire country is ready after waiting so long for a peek at the highly anticipated product.

Pre-sale is at 8pm, so make sure you set those alarms.