Pregnant Shaughna Phillips reveals ‘nerve-wracking’ diagnosis

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips announced the exciting news that she and her boyfriend, Billy, are expecting their first child together in October of last year.

Since revealing she is pregnant, Shaughna has been keeping her fans up to date on how her pregnancy is going on her Instagram and in her OK! Column.

When writing for her column earlier today, the 28-year-old revealed she has tested positive for Group B strep, which she is feeling nervous about as it is a rare condition.

The mum-to-be also revealed that she only found out about Group B strep from TikTok, but luckily, it may not be passed on to her baby just because she has tested positive.

Phillips explained, “I went to my midwife and it turns out that I've tested positive for Group B strep, which is not very good for babies. It means I'll be on antibiotics when I'm in labour and the baby will be monitored for the first 24 hours”.

“On the one side, I obviously wish I didn't have it. But on the other, it was on my list of things to talk about with my midwife anyway as the UK doesn't routinely test for it”.

She continued, “I'm glad I know I have it now so we'll be prepared for when I do have the baby. At least they'll be aware and know exactly what to look out for”.

“I only found out about what Group B strep is from TikTok and I never would have known that I have it had it not been for my water infection because they tested everything during that whole ordeal”.

Shaughna added, “I'm probably in a fortunate position. Just because I've got it, doesn't necessarily mean the baby will get it. I have no symptoms either, which is good”.

“I'm definitely nervous about it, I was gutted when I found out. But at least we know what to expect now”.

Just last week, the former reality TV star told her followers she had pains in her stomach and her baby was moving less than usual, resulting in her going to the hospital.

Doctors discovered Shaughna had a urine infection that could have caused her waters to break early but she went to hospital in time and was given antibiotics.