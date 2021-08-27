Power your way to soft, clean skin daily with this new body mitt.

Moving through day-to-day life, it’s easy to forget the toll that daily stressors can take on the skin – from pollution, environmental exposure and sweat from exercise to product build-up and congestion. Skin can look and feel dry, lacklustre and dull. The key to happy and healthy skin daily is to gently rid the entire body of these irritants, beyond just the face.

Following the success of the multi award-winning Seoulista Magic Cleanse®, Seoulista Beauty® introduces an innovative cleansing tool for the body that simply, effectively, and sustainably gives skin that all over, clean glow. Power your way to soft, clean skin daily with NEW Seoulista Magic Cleanse Body™. Reaching deep into pores, this ergonomically designed mitt sweeps across the body with ease to provide a chemical-free, sustainable cleanse.

How does it work?

Microhooks and superfine, antibacterial fibres work together for dual cleansing and exfoliation. The exfoliating microhooks help to dislodge dirt, oil and impurities from the day before flipping to the fluffy side to allow the densely packed, antibacterial fibres to sweep across the skin, reaching deep into the pores to grip and lift any remaining dirt, oil, and grime. The mitt can then be washed and reused up to 200 times for eco-friendly, effective cleansing.

Suitable for use both wet and dry, dry it can be used to sweep away dead skin cells, stimulate the lymphatic system, and help reduce the appearance of cellulite. Just add water for a chemical-free cleanse, gentle exfoliation or as part of a double cleanse for soft and supple skin.

How to use?

Slip your hand into the opening at the base of the mitt. If using wet, soak the mitt in water and squeeze out the excess. Using the exfoliating side first, glide the mitt gently across the body to loosen dirt, oil, and grime lodged in the skin. Then flip to the fluffy side to reach deep within the pores and remove any excess impurities. If using dry, glide the textured side across the body to buff and massage the skin.

Benefits

Dual-sided to exfoliate and cleanse the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple

Can be used wet or dry to deeply cleanse and buff skin for a soft, healthy glow all over

Ergonomically designed, the mitt has an opening at the base for your hand to glide across the body with ease

Removes rough and dry skin making it perfect to prep skin before moisturising and tan application

Eco-friendly in design, the mitt is vegan, cruelty-free and allows you to wash and reuse up to 200 times

Made from natural, hypoallergenic material for a chemical-free cleanse

Lightweight and works by just adding water for convenient cleansing, wherever you are

An evolution of the award-winning Seoulista Magic Cleanse®, the Seoulista Magic Cleanse Body™ is the perfect way to cleanse and detox the body for healthy, clean skin with an all over glow.

Seoulista Magic Cleanse® Body – RRP €16.49