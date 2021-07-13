Pop the bubbly! Check out these stunning bar carts for your next girl’s night!

Bar carts are the decorating trend that has taken the world by storm and we’re not one bit mad about it.

Glam, functional and more than a little bougie, we are loving these chic little vintage-inspired carts that make cocktail hour ten times more elegant. The set up of them is as important as the cart itself, with some truly inspired bar cart styling happening over on Instagram.

So whether you’re going for a more masculine whiskey and cut crystal bar cart or a full blown peony flowers and champagne drinks trolley, these are the bar carts that will help you realise your vision!

This Mindy Brownes Drinks Trolley has us saying sip sip hooray! The new Shelby bar carts make your dinner party one to remember and makes drinks service as easy as one-two-three!

Featuring two mirrored shelves giving it the ultimate wow factor it will allow you to play host to your guests in style. Finished in the classic antique gold, this bar cart has the vintage-feel that lots of us are looking for, but with modernizing shape and mirror trays, you can serve up a classic prohibition cocktail or a more modern and fruity drink choice. Super glam, this is definitely one of our favourites.

An unusual but classic shape, the Pod Furniture Deedy drinks trolley has a more throwback feel and looks like a gem that you’d find in a proper antiques store. The detailing on the side gives us major Gatsby vibes and the handy handles below the first level means that it’s perfect for storage as well as display. The glass trays gives you plenty of room to store everything you need and also mean that this tray has more of the classic vintage look to it. This makes it neutral enough to work in any room.

If you’re looking for a drinks trolley that’s a little different, this piece from Next is the perfect solution. A more neutral choice, the wood and metal trim mean it will slot in with your furniture and is a more masculine take on the drinks trolley. The perfect piece for entertaining, wheel in the Bronx wooden bar trolley and impress your guests with your cocktail skills. Oozing with industrial chic, coordinating items are available in the full Bronx range.

The Crosby Street Bar Cart is a luxurious set of two side tables that would do justice to any glamorous loft. Present your most beautiful glasses and jugs, and serve drinks, on these tables with oval glass tops and open edges. Both parts have wheels, allowing you to move them around and place them over each other when you’re not using them. The frames are made of stainless steel.

Okay, we have to gush over this one, as it is truly stunning! This beautiful white marble and brass drinks trolley is the perfect furniture piece to store, style and serve your favourite spirits and boozy concoctions. Made from iron and coated in brass with two white marble tiers, it’s classy, feminine and such a cool feature piece to have in the home – we adore it.

Keep wine glasses topped up, spirits at-the-ready and fresh cocktails flowing, without ever having to leave room and miss out on party fun, with this stunning antique-finish bar trolley from the ever-wonderful The Organised Store. The frame, lower shelving and drink/bottle racks are made from highly durable carbon steel and have been distressed to give the trolley cart a beautiful, vintage look. Store up to 12 bottles of your favourite bottles of wine, and fluted glasses in the detachable holders. Simply slide the racks in and out of the frame and position them however you see fit.

A gorgeous piece of acacia wood tops the serving trolley – the perfect stage for cocktail shakers, fresh fruit, ice buckets and any other drinking paraphernalia. When the party’s over, give it a quick wipe down and fold it away in minutes for easy storage. The wheel castors do lock, however, so this home bar could also make an attractive permanent fixture in your dining or living room.

Next is pulling it out of the bag again with this gorgeous piece that’s available in a gold or silver finish. Create your very own bar at home with this contemporary drinks trolley, with the metallic frame and mirror shelves for a chic finish and wheels so you can easily move when you need. Definitely a more affordable option without losing any of the vintage, glamorous feel, this is a great option for those on a lower budget.