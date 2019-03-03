Polly Pocket bags are here and our inner ’90s child is screaming

We were obsessed with Polly Pockets as kids.

We could carry that little woman around in our pockets all day, and not to mention all of the contents of her house, too.

We haven't a clue why the toy has made a resurgence (and why we're still so into it in our 20s), but alas, a Polly Pocket bag is being released to the market, and we want one.

Yes, we may be adults now, but look how cute it is.

The perfect night out accessory, right?

The '90s bag of dreams will be on sale on June 8 from Truffle Shuffle and you can get yours here.