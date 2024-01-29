Police trying to trace mother of newborn baby after body is found

Police in West Yorkshire have appealed for the mother of a newborn baby to come forward, after the body of a baby girl was found in a pub.

Police were called to the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton, near Rothwell, at about 4:45pm yesterday evening (Sunday, January 28). The little girl’s body was tragically found in the pub’s bathroom.

In a statement following the discovery, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police, described the incident as "traumatic”.

A "full investigation" into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death has since begun this morning, with assistance from the NHS.

DCI Entwistle also expressed concerns for the late baby’s mother, as her current whereabouts and health condition are not yet known.

"We are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us,” he stated, adding that she "could well need treatment herself” and that their “main priority remains the mother's welfare and safety."

"If she doesn't want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731," he added.

Following the heartbreaking incident, members of the community have been expressing their shock and sadness.

The team behind the Three Horseshoes pub have since taken to social media to thank their customers and staff members for their support.

"All I can say at the minute is, I'm sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn't,” they wrote at the time.

"A massive thank you to those that helped us while we were struggling as a team. It really doesn't go unappreciated,” they added.

Speaking on behalf of the Elmet and Rothwell communities, Conservative MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke also noted that he is requesting people “not to jump to conclusions at this stage.”

"The priority is finding the mother as quickly as possible and getting her the support she needs,” he insisted.