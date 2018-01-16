Police confirm: Dolores O’Riordan’s death not treated as suspicious
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, passed away yesterday evening.
The singer was just 46 years old at the time of her death.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London has now said that the death is not being treated as suspicious, according to The Metro.
The cause of her death remains unconfirmed.
A statement released after her death read: 'Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today.'
'She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session.'
'No further details are available at this time.'
Dolores is survived by her three children: Taylor Baxter Burton, Molly Leigh Burton, Dakota Rain Burton