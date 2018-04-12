Podcast of the week: True Crime Garage gives us absolute chills

If immersing yourself in the details of a true crime story is one of your favourite ways to pass time, then this new podcast is for you.

We have previously compiled a list of some of our favourite podcasts documenting crimes throughout the ages, but you guys had a few recommendations.

One that kept popping up was True Crime Garage, so we decided to give it a listen.

Be warned, this podcast will make you crave a beer, as the two hosts begin each episode discussing their hop of choice.

And, as the name suggests, the hosts of this podcast record the show casually, in the garage.

The duo, named Nic and The Captain, discuss the most harrowing of crimes, usually split into two hour-long episodes dedicated to each murder or serial killer.

Recent episodes include details of the mysterious case of Kenneka Jenkins, The Lululemon murders, and the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

From missing children to the world's most notorious killers, they cover it all.

As well as the details of the crime, their discussions are peppered with gentle banter and snippets of their own opinion on the issues and sub plots to hand.

Definitely a must-listen for any true crime junkies out there.