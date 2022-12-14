P!nk’s daughter shocks fans with her incredible singing talents

P!nk’s daughter Willow has blown fans away with her musical talents as she sang at her first Christmas recital.

As parents know, this time of year is a busy one with school plays and Christmas concerts taking place before the end of school term, and So What singer P!nk has attended her first one with her 11-year-old.

P!nk took to Instagram to proudly share the video of Willow singing Olivia Rodrigo’s The Rose Song to her 9M followers.

As her daughter introduces herself on stage and tells the audience what she’ll be singing for them, P!nk proudly cheers her on from behind the camera.

The 43-year-old captioned the post, “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away”. In text over the video, the mum-of-two said, “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it”.

Willow can be seen standing on stage, dressed in a pretty black dress with feathered cuffs, as she sings her heart out to the moving song.

The 11-year-old clearly takes after her mum as her voice is incredible for such a young girl and followers of P!nk shared how impressed they were with her voice in the comments.

The Princess Diaries star Mandy Moore wrote, “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar”.

Jeremy Renner, known for starring in The Bourne Legacy, penned, “You must be so ridiculously proud!!!”.

“Her emotional connection to the song is amazing and beautiful”, added motocross star Pete Fox.

Fans of the Just Give Me A Reason singer said, “As a mother I can only imagine your tears of joy in that audience. You're raising an amazing little human! Love her spirit! Congratulations mama!”.

A second asked, “How is that sound coming out of an 11 year old?! She’s fantastic!!”, while another added, “Wow! She is your girl for sure! Those pipes!”.

This isn't the first time little Willow has shared her musical talents with the world as she features on her mum's song Cover Me In Sunshine, which was released in 2021.