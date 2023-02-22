SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

P!nk opens up about ‘not picturing herself with a family’

by

P!nk has opened up about life as a mum and how she originally never thought she would have her own family. 

The Raise Your Glass singer had a candid conversation with People about being ‘terrified’ she would be a ‘terrible’ mum and how life has changed since having her children. 

P!nk explained, “I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@pink)

“But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done and I love it”.

The 43-year-old then revealed that when she had her children people told her that she would ruin her career. “When I had kids, people said, ‘Your career's going to be over. How are you going to tour?’.

But rather than ‘ruining her career’ P!nk has gone on to have many huge hits and is now on tour again with her new album Trustfall

Since having her little ones, the What About Us singer has been stunned by how responsible she has become with different duties she has taken on. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@pink)

“It's shocking how responsible I've become. I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I threw a party yesterday for Willow's entire middle school- 50 families! I'm chaperoning her Valley Wide dance next Friday. Who am I?”, she joked. 

“I love that she lets me be a part of her life and that I’m good at it”.

The mum-of-two also shared the one wish she has for her and her family. “For me, I need one thing- I really wish for one thing, and that is: I want to see my kids grow up and be okay, that’s all I want. I don’t need anything else”.

P!nk is mum to 11-year-old Willow and six-year-old Jameson, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.