P!nk opens up about ‘not picturing herself with a family’

P!nk has opened up about life as a mum and how she originally never thought she would have her own family.

The Raise Your Glass singer had a candid conversation with People about being ‘terrified’ she would be a ‘terrible’ mum and how life has changed since having her children.

P!nk explained, “I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother”.

“But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done and I love it”.

The 43-year-old then revealed that when she had her children people told her that she would ruin her career. “When I had kids, people said, ‘Your career's going to be over. How are you going to tour?’.

But rather than ‘ruining her career’ P!nk has gone on to have many huge hits and is now on tour again with her new album Trustfall.

Since having her little ones, the What About Us singer has been stunned by how responsible she has become with different duties she has taken on.

“It's shocking how responsible I've become. I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I threw a party yesterday for Willow's entire middle school- 50 families! I'm chaperoning her Valley Wide dance next Friday. Who am I?”, she joked.

“I love that she lets me be a part of her life and that I’m good at it”.

The mum-of-two also shared the one wish she has for her and her family. “For me, I need one thing- I really wish for one thing, and that is: I want to see my kids grow up and be okay, that’s all I want. I don’t need anything else”.

P!nk is mum to 11-year-old Willow and six-year-old Jameson, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.