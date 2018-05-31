Plus size fashion blogger opens up about dealing with fat shaming

Callie Thorpe is one of the world's most popular fashion bloggers, and she just so happens to be plus sized.

The online star was recently included in a British Vogue round up of some of the hottest summer swimwear trends, alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Since the release of the piece, Callie has faced more online abuse than ever before, and created a heartfelt video discussing how she copes with such a level of intense scrutiny over her shape.

Sharing a snap of the British Vogue article Callie snapped back at body shamers saying: 'To all the people who called me Fat, Ugly and treated me like trash because of my weight growing up….Catch me on Vogue with your WCW.'

However, Callie is only human, and the negativity forced her to respond to the hate.

'They were just so awful,' she begins in the video, 'that I couldn’t even get them out of my mind after I read them.'

'There was 900 comments, and pretty much all of them were vile, like violent, abusive comments.'

'It was just the worst thing I’ve ever read in the last five years that I’ve been blogging or doing anything on the internet. In the night I couldn’t sleep because of some of the stuff I read about myself.'

Callie has been a complete trailblazer in the realm of body positivity, and her open showcase of how shaming can effect a person was harrowing.

We can only commend her for being unashamedly herself, and maintaining her body positive stance.