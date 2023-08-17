Pixie Lott shares clip of new song about pregnancy journey

Pixie Lott has shared a snippet of her latest song that tells the story of her pregnancy journey.

Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire announced they were expecting their first child together back in June.

As her due date nears closer, Pixie has revealed she’s been working on a song that she wants to play for her fans before the birth of her little one.

Sharing the clip to her 753K Instagram followers, the 32-year-old explained, “Hey guys, so I wrote this song a couple of weeks ago with my friend Toby”.

“And I wanted to show you because it makes the most sense now, lyrically, before the bubba comes because it's all about expecting and preparing”.

She also revealed, “I’ve been singing it at a couple of festivals recently and I finished it off actually in my dressing room before I went out on stage and I wanted to know what you guys think”.

As the song begins to play, videos of Pixie and Charles from special moments throughout her pregnancy are displayed.

From getting ultrasounds done to unveiling baby clothes and keepsakes they’ve bought for their baby so far, the emotional footage matches perfectly with the sweet song.

The lyrics of Lott’s song are, “I cleared out my room for you and painted all the walls. I took down the posters too, put up a picture of us”.

“All these seeds you've been sewing are growing and so am I. I’ve waited so long for you, guess good things take time”.

Pixie captioned the post, “For all the parents and parents to be’s”.

Many fans of the Mama Do rushed to the comments to share their love of the song.

One listener wrote, “Sounds great, so excited for you both, you will make great parents”.

“It's beautiful Pixie. Almost like a lullaby”, penned a second fan, while a third added, “Amazing song I like it”.

When announcing Pixie’s pregnancy with the world, she and Charles shared a joint Instagram post of them holding up ultrasound pictures with her blossoming baby bump on display.

They captioned the pregnancy reveal, “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own”.