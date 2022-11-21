Pink pays touching tribute to Olivia Newton John at AMA’s

Pink left many viewers of the American Music Awards emotional after performing a tribute to Olivia Newton John at the ceremony last night.

Olivia tragically passed away in August of this year after a long battle with breast cancer which spanned over three decades.

The So What singer took to the stage to perform a moving rendition of Hopelessly Devoted To You, which Olivia famously sang when she starred in Grease back in 1978.

While Pink was singing the emotional song and hitting every note, a screen behind her showed photos of Olivia over the years.

The 43-year-old singer, known for her powerful voice, brought the American Music Awards audience to their feet as she received a standing ovation after the touching performance.

Many social media users shared their opinions of Pink’s heartwarming tribute in the comment section of the AMA’s official Instagram account, where they shared a clip of her singing.

“Thank you , thank you , such a beautiful moment. Forever in memory of our Olivia”, wrote one viewer.

Another fan of the singer penned, “Wow, what a beautiful Tribute. Thank you Pink”, while a third added, “Well done Pink! Olivia would be proud!”.

Pink then thanked her fans online for their overwhelming support. She said, "Thank you @amas and everyone who watched. I’m hopelessly devoted to you".

Over her career, Olivia won an incredible 10 American Music Awards, including multiple for her role in Grease.

When the Australian star sadly passed away, Pink paid tribute to her online by sharing a snap of them together to her 9M Instagram followers and writing, “I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel”.

“One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time”.