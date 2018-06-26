Pink gin is the drink of the summer – Here are 6 DIY cocktail recipes

Pink gin is arguably the cutest drink going, and there's nothing quite like popping a 'cheers' Boomerang up on the 'gram of you and the gals clinking pink glasses in the sunlight.

While we love a classic G&T, sometimes we're in the mood for something a little bougier, if you know what we mean.

Beefeater have created six divine cocktail recipes you can make with pink gin, and we're literally drooling just looking at them:

That's our drink choice sorted for summer!