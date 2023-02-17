Pink gets candid about how having children changed her career

Pink has been opening up about how becoming a mother has changed her life.

The So What singer is today celebrating the release of her ninth studio album, Trustfall.

Speaking on the Zane Lowe for Apple Music podcast about her life and new music, the 43-year-old revealed that, at one point during her career, she was encouraged not to have children.

Credit: Apple Music

“Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” the hitmaker stated candidly.

However, Pink was determined not to listen to orders, and she has since gone on to become a mother to two children – 11-year-old Willow Sage and six-year-old Jameson – alongside her husband Carey Hart.

During her podcast interview, Pink admitted that she wanted to prove that there was more to her life than just her music career, and having audiences only know her “for [her] singles”. "Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained.

Credit: Pink Instagram

She further added that having her two children transformed her career. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it,” Pink shared.

The What About Us singer then opened up about how having children was an important step for her. “Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I’m super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn’t enough for me,” Pink detailed.

“I was lonely. I was so lonely. It’s a very lonely business," she added.

In the end, Pink noted that she will always choose her children over her career. “I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favourite things I’ll ever do,” she said. “But cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I’ll ever do.”