Pimms popsicals? NoLita’s Summer brunch offering is calling our name

Lads! There is nothing better than a big juicy brunching session, and we're pretty impressed with the latest offering from Dublin's Georges' Street.

NoLita is giving foodies one hell of an excuse to commit to an extended brunch, with an Italian inspired brunch kicking off every weekend for the entire summer.

The summer brunch is starting from this Saturday, May 5th.

As well as being stomach-growlingly delicious, the menu is also refreshingly easy on the wallet.

For the month of May, a Brunch Main and a House Drink is a mere €16.00.

From the eggs benedict to their breakfast pizza, wear your eating pants.

As well as offering up some divine food deals, they're also amplifying the summer vibes with Pimms, Bellini and Watermelon Martini ice-pops.

A stickler for ambience? The laid back brunch spot will also play host to live music from Mood Indigo.

See ya there or what?