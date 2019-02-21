The Brits: Piers Morgan lashes out at Little Mix for ‘fat-shaming’ him

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to call out comedian Jack Whitehall and girl band Little Mix for 'fat-shaming' him at the Brit Awards.

Jack Whitehall was hosting the awards, during which he made his way around the room toi chat to each table of guests.

When he made it to Little Mix's table where band members Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were sitting, he cracked a joke about Piers Morgan, who has previously criticised the girls.

'Piers Morgan. He didn't like that picture where you stripped off naked which is weird because four chins and voluptuous breasts – it must have been like looking in the mirror,' Jack joked to the girls, who laughed nervously in response.

'Turning to Jesy he continued: 'What would you say to that dusty wasteman?'

The singer exclaims 'Jack!' in response to his words.

Piers soon took to Twitter following the exchange to express his disgust at being fat shamed by the comedian, however his destain was directed more squarely at the girl band.

'Shocked & disappointed to see @LittleMix LAUGH as @jackwhitehall fat-shames me on national television.'

'It’s just this kind of public negative body image mockery that the same @LittleMix campaigned against & of which I am now a victim,' he tweeted.

'Shame on you, ladies! #BRITS.'

And as for chins, at least I’ve got some, you chinless little weed @jackwhitehall. #BRITS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

He then directed his tweets to Jack Whitehall, saying: 'And as for chins, at least I’ve got some, you chinless little weed.'

Jack has since liked Piers' tweet.