Pierce Brosnan shares romantic message for wife Keely’s birthday

Pierce Brosnan has proven yet again just how much of a true romantic he is at heart in his latest tribute to his wife.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star has shared a sweet birthday message for his wife Keely as she celebrates turning 59 years old.

Brosnon took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of him and his rarely-seen wife looking deeply in love to his 1.7M followers. Keely is wearing a stunning flower in her hair and her 69-year-old husband is smiling from ear to ear.

The Mamma Mia actor captioned the lovely snap, “Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!”.

Famous faces flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Keely. Allie & Me star Lyndie Benson was among the first people to comment saying, “The most inspiring couple there ever was. Love you and HBD Queen Keely. Love you dearly too”.

“Happy Birthday “nutty Keely” the sweetest ever!”, penned Sleepless in Seattle star Rita Wilson.

Model Cindy Crawford wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful, soulful @keelyshayebronson!”.

Fans of Pierce’s and his journalist wife also commented on the photo to wish her a happy birthday and to share their thoughts on how well suited they are for each other as a couple.

One fan said, “You are so beautiful Keely. You make an amazing couple the Brosnan’s. God bless both of you!”. Another added, “What a wonderful couple…. You’re such a great example… happiest birthday to your gorgeous wife… God bless you”.

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in the west of Ireland in 2001, after meeting in Mexico and recently celebrated 21 years of marriage. They share two children together- 25-year-old Dylan, and 21-year-old Paris.