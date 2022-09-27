PICS: William and Kate tour Wales for the first time with new titles

The new Prince and Princess of Wales have made their Welsh debut!

Prince William and his wife Catherine have begun their first tour of Wales since gaining their new titles.

The royal family have been in grief since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Their official mourning period ended yesterday, Monday September 26, which means that the senior royals’ usual duties can now be resumed.

Earlier today, Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales. The couple was greeted by adorable four-year-old Theo, before they met with volunteers at the RNLI Lifeguard Station, as well as those who have been previously rescued by the team at sea.

“Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it’s great to be back,” the Prince and Princess wrote on their official Instagram account.

The pair will also be visiting Swansea in South West Wales later today, where they will meet with community members from St Thomas Church.

Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

Wales has a special meaning for William and Catherine, as they lived on the Isle of Anglesey as newlyweds, between the years of 2010 and 2013. It is also where they raised their eldest child, Prince George, during the first few months of his life.

A spokesperson for the royal couple has noted that the pair will always hold a “deep affection” for the country of Wales.

“Right now they are focused on deepening the trust and respect they have with the people of Wales over time,” the spokesperson added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' titles originally belonged to William’s parents, Charles and the late Diana. However, since Charles’ ascension to the throne as King Charles III, the titles have now been passed onto his eldest son and his wife.

We hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are having a lovely time on their tour!