PICS: Vogue Williams posts sweet snaps of son’s christening

The Williams-Matthews family have been celebrating!

Over the weekend, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews were overjoyed to celebrate the christening of their son, Otto.

Vogue has since decided to share some adorable photos from the big day with her 1M Instagram followers.

Taking to social media last night, the 37-year-old model revealed the stunning outfits she had chosen for herself, seven-month-old Otto, four-year-old Theodore and two-year-old Gigi.

Credit: Vogue Williams Instagram

“We had Otto’s christening today,” the mum-of-three penned on her Instagram stories. “Such a lovely day,” she added with a smiley-face emoji.

Firstly, the TV presenter shared a gorgeous image of herself beaming and laughing, with Gigi standing beside her mother and smiling sweetly at the camera.

Vogue also shared a beautiful image of herself holding baby Otto on her lap, with the little one wearing his christening gown and matching bonnet.

Credit: Vogue Williams Instagram

In the final post, Vogue uploaded a timeless black-and-white snap of her eldest child, Theodore, giving a kiss on the cheek to his younger brother Otto, as Vogue cradles him on her lap.

Vogue and former The Only Way Is Essex star Spencer first met in 2017, after they both signed up to compete for a Channel 4 reality series, titled The Jump. The pair hit it off and soon began to date.

In February 2018, the couple confirmed that they were engaged, and that Spencer had proposed during a West End performance of The Lion King in London. How amazing!

Credit: Vogue Williams Instagram

Just one month after their engagement, the happy couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The pair tied the knot in June 2018 in an intimate private ceremony, and in September of that same year, they welcomed their first child, Theodore, into the world.

In July 2020, Vogue and Spencer announced the birth of their second child and only daughter, named Gigi. The pair then became parents for a third time when Vogue gave birth to their newest arrival, Otto, in April of this year.

We’re glad that the family-of-five had such a wonderful time at Otto’s christening!