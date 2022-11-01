PICS: Stacey Solomon delights with Halloween family costumes

Stacey Solomon and her family have won Halloween this year!

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram last night to delight her 5.4M followers with several snaps of herself, her husband Joe Swash, and her four children dressed up as the Flintstones family.

The adorable photos showcase the family posing and beaming with smiles in the garden of ‘Pickle Cottage’.

“Happy Halloween,” the 33-year-old greeted in her caption. “Lots of love from me, Fred, Barney, Betty, Bam Bam & Pebbles”.

Stacey went on to explain one of the big reasons why she decided to choose The Flintstones as their costume theme. “Every year it’s getting harder to find family costumes with enough members for all of us,” she detailed. “It’s Leighton as Betty for me and Rose’s wig I just can’t cope,” she laughed.

Stacey also shared her delight at the eagerness of her eldest sons, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, to join in on the Halloween fun each year. “Can’t even believe the big boys still do this with me,” she gushed. “To the moon and back boys”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Stacey finished off her caption by sharing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes making of the photos. “P.S we’ve had to increase our layers every hour since this picture as the rain came in full force”, she exclaimed.

Since revealing her family’s joint Halloween costumes, Stacey has received a lot of love and appreciation from friends and fans alike.

“Oh I LOVE this SO much,” wrote cleaning guru and one of Stacey’s best friends, Sophie Hinchliffe. “you all look incredible”.

“Elite level family Halloween costumes xxx”, penned dancer Francesca Banjo, who is married to Britain’s Got Talent star Ashley Banjo.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“SO GOOD!!!”, commented presenter and DJ Ashley James.

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2016 and got married in a beautiful ceremony at their home in July of this year. They welcomed their first child together, Rex, into the world in 2019. Their daughter, Rose, was subsequently born in October of last year, on the same day as Stacey’s birthday.

We already can’t wait to see which costumes Stacey and her family will choose for next year’s Halloween celebrations!