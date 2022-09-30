PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all smiles in new snaps

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, keep things fairly private these days – but we have just been treated to a rare snap of the pair!

New images of the royal couple have been released to the public, from when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World summit in Manchester.

The event was held on September 5, just three days before the death of Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In one stunning photograph taken by Misan Harriman, the couple are glowing with smiles as they sat down to a roundtable discussion with young people about how to advance gender equality and inclusion.

In another heartwarming image, Meghan can be seen giving a loving hug to civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate, Isra Chaker.

Meghan has been involved with the One Young World organisation for many years, as she became a counsellor for them in 2014. This was her fourth time attending the summit, but it was the first time ever that she had brought her husband along to the occasion.

In her opening speech at the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex encouraged her young audience to fight for their futures and to consistently strive to be the best version of themselves. “You are also the present,” she remarked. “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment.”

At the time of the summit, the couple had only intended to stay in the UK for a few days. However, their plans quickly changed upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair ended up staying in London for an extra 10 days, ending with the funeral of Prince Harry’s beloved grandmother on September 19.

The following day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned home to California, where they reunited with their two children – three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

We hope to see the royal couple again soon!