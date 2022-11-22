PICS: Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares rare glimpses of baby bump

Kaley Cuoco is preparing to become a mum!

The Big Bang Theory actress announced in October of this year that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

Since revealing the wonderful news, Kaley has been keeping her pregnancy journey quite private from her worldwide fans.

However, she has since decided to showcase a few rare snaps of her growing baby bump!

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Taking to Instagram last night, the 36-year-old shared three images of her pregnancy glow.

In the first photo, The Flight Attendant star takes an adorable selfie with Tom, with her baby bump peeking through in the lower half of the image. In the selfie, Kaley looks beaming as Tom presses a sweet kiss to the top of her head. “Feels like heaven on earth,” Kaley captions with a GIF.

The mum-to-be also shared a poolside snap of herself and Tom, along with their two pet dogs. The actress debuts a new hairstyle away from her signature blonde locks, choosing to sport a brunette shade instead with a trendy fringe.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Lastly, Kaley decided to post a rare full-bump shot, to the delight of her 7.5M Instagram followers. It is believed that she is currently halfway through her pregnancy.

On October 23, Kaley revealed to the world that she is expecting their first child with boyfriend Tom. The pair first met in April of this year, and confirmed that they were dating the following month.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley wrote in her caption at the time. “beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

In her post, Kaley included several photographic milestones from her pregnancy so far, such as her pregnancy test, the couple’s matching coffee mugs that read ‘Mama Bear’ and ‘Papa Bear’, and the cake which they used to discover their baby’s gender, with hidden pink buttercream in the centre.

We’re so excited for the mum-to-be!