Pics: Pippa O’Connor throws lavish First Communion party for son Ollie

POCO brand owner Pippa O’Connor was one proud mama this past weekend as she and her family celebrated her son Ollie’s First Holy Communion with a lavish garden party.

“Such a gorgeous happy day celebrating Ollie & Ben’s communion [blue heart emoji] blessed with sunshine too,” the mum-of-three lovingly wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, alongside a series of beautiful family snaps.

Credit: @pipsy_pie

Pippa looked absolutely stunning in a sage green Zimmerman wrap dress, which she paired with a pair of statement gold heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, her nine-year-old son Ollie was dressed smartly in a navy blue suit.

The family marked the occasion in their newly renovated garden, which features a fire pit, a wood-burning pizza oven, a lounge area, a bar and a perfectly manicured lawn.

Credit: @pipsy_pie

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 37-year-old Pippa showcased the fabulous buffet spread, including a table filled with sweetie jars, a doughnut tower, cake pops, cupcakes, macarons, and of course a tall white celebratory cake with Ollie’s name on it.

For savoury options, there were plenty of sumptuous salads on display along with a freshly baked ham.

Credit: @pipsy_pie

Several family members and friends were in attendance, including Brian Ormond’s sister, Chloe Ormond, as well as close family friends Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian.

Keeping the celebrations going, Pippa and her husband Brian are also marking their second son, Louis’s sixth birthday today. The O’Connor-Ormond house is looking pretty busy this week, as Pippa also shared snaps of their kitchen last night, which was decorated with balloons and bunting for Louis’s big day.