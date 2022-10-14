PICS: Netflix tease a new glimpse into season 5 of The Crown

The Crown season 5 is almost here!

Earlier this afternoon, streaming giant Netflix released several first-look images into the new season of the royal drama.

Each snap focuses on a main character from the royal family. However, fans will notice that the cast has changed from its fourth season, as The Crown is keeping up its tradition of swapping out its cast members for older actors every two seasons.

Imelda Staunton has taken up the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She is following in the footsteps of Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and Claire Foy, who portrayed the monarch during the show’s earliest seasons.

Credit: Netflix

Dominic West has been chosen to play Prince Charles, as he continues to grapple with his marriage to Princess Diana, his duties of being a father to sons William and Harry, and his lingering feelings towards Camilla Parker Bowles.

However, it could be argued that all eyes are firmly on Elizabeth Debicki, who will be portraying Princess Diana during the last decade of her life. Many of The Crown’s fans have been excited about her casting for months, due to her striking similarities to the late Princess – and we can’t argue with that!

This latest season of The Crown will follow the royal family through the 1990s as they grapple with many significant issues, including the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, the devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the swearing-in of John Major as Prime Minister.

Credit: Netflix

A trailer has yet to be released for season 5, but from these exclusive pictures alone, we can already tell that we’re in for a treat.

This latest season will be the penultimate from The Crown. Filming for its sixth and final season is currently ongoing. An airdate for season 6 has yet to be announced, but it is possible that it could be on our screens as early as the latter half of next year.

For now, we can’t wait to see what season 5 brings when it arrives on Netflix next month on Friday, November 9.