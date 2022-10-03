Pics: Lindsay Lohan shares snaps from new Netflix Christmas movie

Today, October 3, may be Mean Girls Day, but Lindsay Lohan has used the day to reveal a sneak peek of the Netflix Christmas movie she is starring in called Falling for Christmas.

Fans of Linday’s will be delighted to see her star in this Christmas rom-com alongside Glee actor Chord Overstreet. Netflix has shared a first look at the movie to get fans even more excited.

Lindsay revealed the first look earlier today by sharing a snap of the movie poster to her 11.4M Instagram followers. In reference to Mean Girls, where her character Cady Heron famously says, “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. ‘It’s October 3rd’”, the 36-year-old wrote, “It’s October 3rd. Now mark your calendars for November 10th”.

Fans of the actress rushed to the comments to share how excited they were to see the new film. One wrote, “Lindsay Lohan is back at acting omg nature is healing”.

“Can’t wait to watch it”, penned another fan. A third added, “The Queen is back”.

Lindsay’s mum, Dina Lohan, also left a sweet comment supporting her daughter under the post, saying, “So excited and proud of you and aliana”.

Netflix has shared the film’s synopsis that reads, “A newly engaged, spoiled heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas”.

Fans of all things Christmas and Lindsay Lohan will be delighted to hear that the movie is coming to Netflix on November 10.

Over the summer, The Parent Trap star was spotted filming in Ireland for another upcoming film Irish Wish, which is set to be released in 2023. According to Netflix, this movie’s synopsis is, “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland”.

“Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely”.

That’s two very interesting movies starring Lindsay Lohan that we can’t wait to see!