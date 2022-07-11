Pics: Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan reunite while filming Neighbours

It’s the moment all Neighbours fans have been waiting for — Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on set, while filming scenes for the final episodes of the Australian soap, sharing the first behind the scenes photos.

Neighbours fans were left absolutely bereft after hearing the sad news that the long-running show would be coming to an end this year, after 37 years on the air. Filming wrapped on the show last month with the final episode due to air on August 1.

However, rest assured, the show won’t go out without a bang, as many familiar faces will be returning to Ramsay Street, to bid their final farewell, including a few fan-favourite characters.

As soon as it was announced that Neighbours would be coming to an end, viewers had been wondering whether or not Kylie and Jason, who played power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson, would be coming back to reprise their iconic roles from the 1980s.

It has since been announced that both of these stars, along with many more, will be back for the show’s final scenes.

Taking to social media early on Monday morning, both Kylie and Jason shared exclusive photos of themselves in costume and delighted to be on the Neighbours set once again. “‘Now we’re back together’ @neighbours,” the Spinning Around singer simply wrote in her Instagram caption.

Meanwhile, Jason’s caption read, “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue Scott and Charlene final scenes.”

Credit: Instagram via Kylie Minogue

In these wonderful snaps, Kylie is wearing a blue denim jumpsuit, paired with worn brown boots, with her arms wrapped around Jason, who also looks fairly casual in a blue flannel shirt with jeans.

The pair also autographed a Ramsay Street sign, as a memento of their time on this popular soap opera.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to gush over these amazing on-set photos.

“This is everything!” commented Spice Girls star Mel C.

“Arrrghhhhhhhh! Amazing,” wrote Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.

“Icons!!!!!!” exclaimed Love Island host Laura Whitmore.