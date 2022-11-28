PICS: Kaley Cuoco shares bumpdate to celebrate early birthday

Kaley Cuoco has been sharing the sweetest bumpdates!

The former star of The Big Bang Theory had some early birthday celebrations with her family over the weekend, and she decided to share some adorable snaps with her 7.5M followers on Instagram.

“The sweetest early bday celebration!”, the 36-year-old penned alongside a photo of her grinning and holding a delicious-looking birthday cake.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

In the second photo, Kaley can be seen beaming down at her cake as she prepares to cut it. In both images, fans can spot the expectant mum’s growing baby bump as she shows it off with a gorgeous navy, floral-printed dress.

Alongside the birthday cake snaps, Kaley also decided to post the cutest photo with herself and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, with the pair wearing American football jerseys.

“Future footballer comin at ya!”, The Flight Attendant actress wrote with excitement, as the photo shows her holding up an adorable miniature football jersey, ready to be worn by their incoming new arrival.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

On October 23 this year, Kaley and Tom revealed to the world that they are expecting their first child together, and later confirmed that they will be having a baby girl.

On social media, the couple decided to share a few milestones from their pregnancy journey so far, such as their baby’s gender reveal with pink buttercream hidden in a cake, Kaley’s positive pregnancy test, and the pair purchasing adorable matching coffee mugs that describe themselves as ‘Mama Bear’ and ‘Papa Bear’.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley gushed in the caption of her pregnancy announcement. “beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Kaley and Tom first met in April of this year, and in the following month, they confirmed their relationship with their fans. It is believed that the couple are currently halfway through their pregnancy journey.

We can’t wait to see the pair become parents!