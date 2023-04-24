Pics: Gemma Atkinson left shocked by surprise baby shower

Gemma Atkinson was treated to a surprise baby shower by a group of very important people in her life.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, and was left ‘shocked’ after a lovely baby shower party over the weekend.

Sharing a collection of lovely photos of her and her pals from the breast cancer charity CoppaFella! to her 1.8M Instagram followers, Gemma detailed the lovely day.

“Wow! What an afternoon. My agent told me today I had a meeting with Bleakholt to sort our next open day. I arrived to a surprise baby shower hosted by Team Gemma. The incredible ladies I trekked with and camped with for a week on the @coppafeelpeople cancer charity challenge”.

“To say I was shocked is an understatement”, Gemma revealed before sharing a lovely tribute to her friends.

“Since day one i knew each of these women were special. Each of their own individual fights and / or connections to that sh***y disease blows my mind. They are the most mentally strong group I’ve ever been around. As well as kind, funny and a tad crazy which I love”.

“Today they drove from all over the country to my local village and it means so much. They even had a zoom set up at the end of the table for those that couldn’t make it so they could also join us”.

The former Hollyoaks star continued, “I’ve come home with SO many gifts for little man and Mia. They thought of everything. We’re already planning our next hike up in the Lake District! I’ll always be thankful I said yes to that trek as it’s brought me life long friends”.

“Thank you ladies, and thank you Duncan and Ian who also came especially! Their first ever baby shower. They were our camp leaders on the trek and we’ve made them part of Team Gemma ever since weather they like it or not. Thank you @heartsforhomescoffeeshop for being such lovely hosts”.

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their second child in January of this year by posting a collection of black and white photos with the actress’ blossoming baby bump on display.

She penned, “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially “popped.” Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again”.

The pair are already proud parents to three-year-old Mia, whom they revealed is ‘thrilled’ to become a big sister.