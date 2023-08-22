PICS: First look at intense ‘Wagatha Christie’ documentary

We finally have a first look at the upcoming ‘Wagatha Christie’ documentary!

The case first took the world by storm in October 2019, when Coleen Rooney went on Instagram and accused her fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her to a tabloid newspaper.

Then, the nation was gripped last summer when Rebekah took Coleen to trial in an intense libel battle. In the end, the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy lost her case, and was ordered by the judge to pay 90% of Coleen’s legal fees.

Now, one year on from the riveting court case, Disney+ has finally released a first look at its upcoming documentary on the trial.

Titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, the docuseries will focus on Coleen’s perspective of the case. Over the course of three episodes, viewers not only will discover an insight into the well-known trial, but they will also be given access into Coleen’s life and marriage with her husband, Wayne Rooney.

Earlier today, the streaming service chose to release three teaser images ahead of the highly-anticipated docuseries.

Credit: Disney+

Two of the snaps portray 37-year-old Coleen sat down in court, as she prepares for the two-week-long case.

Meanwhile, the third image showcases the mum-of-four walking through court buildings in a sleek black suit.

The documentary is the second time that the ‘Wagatha Christie’ story will be playing out on our TV screens in recent months.

Credit: Disney+

In December 2022, Channel 4 produced a dramatised version of the tale, titled Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama. The two-part drama starred This Is England’s Chanel Cresswell as Coleen, while Harry Potter star Natalia Tena took up the role of Rebekah.

Production of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story was first confirmed in August 2022. While a launch date for the documentary has not yet been announced, fans are hoping it could air before the end of the year.