PICS: Charlotte Crosby shows baby daughter Alba for the first time

Charlotte Crosby has finally presented her baby girl to the world!

The former Geordie Shore star gave birth to her first child, Alba Jean, in October of this year. Since welcoming her baby daughter into the world, Charlotte has refrained from posting her little one’s face on social media.

However, earlier today, she decided to share adorable Alba’s face with the world!

Taking to her Instagram account, the 32-year-old mum shared eight precious photos of the newborn, including one where Charlotte’s boyfriend, Jake Ankers, is holding Alba’s head, while Charlotte herself is stroking her daughter’s tummy.

“Felt a little upset this morning with a wave of sadness about my nana,” Charlotte wrote in her caption, referring to her late grandmother Alba, who passed away just a few weeks after baby Alba was born.

“I guess it comes in waves and that pain won’t ever go away. But EVERYTIME I look at my beautiful little Alba Jean and I say her name I’m reminded of my amazing nana,” Charlotte gushed.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram / Newborn Story Photography

“This little girl has been the biggest shining light in this time for me and my family,” the new mum continued. “on my saddest days she makes me smile and that’s just too special not to share with you all….The little lady who has been our strength through all of this wants to say hiya,” she teased.

“my little Alba Jean Ankers my whole world and more,” Charlotte concluded in her caption. “love you so much this last 7 weeks have been the best of my life my girl”.

Some of Charlotte’s Geordie Shore co-stars have since been reacting to baby Alba’s debut.

“Can’t wait to meet her,” penned Chloe Ferry.

“I think she’s the double of your beautiful nana”, commented Charlotte Dawson. “thinking of you my gorgeous girl always xxxxxxx”.

“Awww babe”, wrote TOWIE star Lauren Goodger.

We can’t get over how beautiful little Alba looks!