PICS: Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn and Nicole Beckham are loving married life!

The lovebirds have been celebrating the six month mark since they tied the knot.

The pair took to their individual Instagram accounts last night to post a few never-before-seen photos from their big day.

On Brooklyn’s social media page, he shared a stunning black-and-white image of the top of the altar, with the view of the back of Nicola’s incredible dress and train as the focus of the snap.

“6 months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx”, Brooklyn penned in his caption.

“love you forever,” the 23-year-old gushed. “you are the absolute love of my life xx”.

Nicola reciprocated the love in her husband’s Instagram comments section. “I love you baby so so so much!!”, she wrote, followed by several love hearts.

On Nicola’s account, she decided to treat her 2.7M followers to two professional photographs from her wedding day. The first image showcases Nicola lovingly cradling Brooklyn’s cheeks as they smile for the camera, while the second snapshot sees the pair posing while the groom holds the bride’s waist.

“6 months as your wife and forever to go,” the 27-year-old promised to her husband in her caption. “I love you so much baby”.

“Couldn’t live life without you xx”, Brooklyn replied underneath Nicola’s post. “you continue to make me a better person everyday xxx”.

The couple have been together since October 2019, although their relationship was not officially confirmed until January 2020, when Nicola posted a mirror selfie of the two of them together.

Nine months after they started dating, the pair revealed to the world that they were engaged in July 2020. Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April of this year, in a beautifully elegant ceremony on Nicola’s family estate in Florida.

The ceremony was attended by many star-studded celebrities, as well as the couple’s closest family and friends.

Congratulations to Brooklyn and Nicola!