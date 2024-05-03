Pickle your tastebuds with new Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pickle flavour!

Whether you love them or hate them, pickles are an iconic taste that people crave across the globe.

With over 6.2 billion views on TikTok for #Pickle, internet challenges garnering attention from celebrity fans, and Ireland even seeing the launch of its very first cookbook dedicated to pickled delights, it’s safe to say pickles are having their moment.

That’s why today, Heinz is delighted to unveil its latest culinary masterpiece to Ireland.

When it comes to the delicious snack, Heinz knows a thing or two. Founder, Henry Heinz was known as the ‘Pickle King’ back in 1893, after all. And when it comes to ketchup, it’s no secret that ‘It has to be Heinz’. So, the sauce experts at Heinz decided it’s about time these two iconic flavours come together to delight Irish pickle lovers everywhere.

Introducing Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pickle. Ketchup, but with Big Pickle Energy.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pickle is the perfect condiment to take your home cooked meal to takeaway heaven. In fact, it tastes just like a burger in a bottle.

Elaine McCague, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Heinz said: “At Heinz, we’ve been at the forefront of food innovation for more than 150 years and we’re always thinking about how we can play with the unmistakeable taste of our ketchup. We know there are lots of pickle fans out there in Ireland, so it made sense to bring two of the nation’s favourite flavours, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and tangy pickle, together.

“We’ve been hard at work perfecting the best recipe, and we’re sure you’ll love it. It’s dill-licious.”

The new flavour has no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pickle is available to buy in Dunnes, Supervalu and Tesco stores nationwide in Ireland for €4.59.