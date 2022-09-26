PIC: Victoria Beckham shares rare snap from her childhood

Victoria Beckham has been giving her followers a rare peek into her childhood!

Usually, we visualise Victoria as being ‘Posh Spice’ – extremely elegant, sleek and classy.

However, the former Spice Girls star has shown this morning that she hasn’t always been a fashionista!

To celebrate the beginning of Paris Fashion Week, the 48-year-old decided to post a throwback snap of her younger years.

The adorable photo shows Victoria as a little girl, wearing a pair of knitted dungarees with a jazzy pattern, and posing with the landline phone in her family’s house.

“#ParisFashionWeek is calling!” the fashion designer wrote in her Instagram caption.

“I’m so excited for a busy week ahead of my #PFW début.. à bientôt,” the 48-year-old penned.

Friends of the fashion icon quickly took to her comments section to express their well-wishes and congratulations.

“Bonne chance Mon ami”, wrote fellow Spice Girl Melanie C, meaning ‘good luck my friend’ in French.

“Can’t wait!!!!!”, commented Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

“See you there !!”, wrote Holly Anna Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay.

Victoria’s appearance at this year’s Paris Fashion Week was initially announced back in July.

This will be the first time that Victoria will be attending Paris Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. The designer has already wowed critics at previous fashion weeks in both London and New York, but her debut in the French capital will be closely watched by many.

She will present her brand’s new luxury collection during the spring 2023 women's ready-to-wear shows. Victoria and her models are due to take to the catwalk this Friday, September 30, at 5:30pm.

We’re wishing Victoria and her team the best of luck with their debut!