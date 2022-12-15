PIC: TOWIE’s Billie Faiers gushes over newborn daughter Margot

Billie Faiers has been giving glimpses into her life as a newborn mum!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Margot, almost two weeks ago.

Since the arrival of her little one, Billie has been sharing tiny snapshots of Margot and how the Faiers household has been adjusting to becoming a family-of-five.

Last night, the 32-year-old mum took to Instagram to tell her 2.6M followers that baby Margot had been on a very special outing earlier that day.

“My little lamb went to watch her big brother’s nativity play today”, Billie penned, alongside a gorgeous snapshot of little Margot sleeping soundly, all wrapped up in an adorable, fluffy jacket with tiny ears attached to its hood. We can’t get over how cute she looks!

In her comments section, Billie received a flood of delighted and well-wishing comments from friends and fans alike.

“Margot I hope you enjoyed your first venture out,” commented Billie’s mum Suzie Wells. “you are beautiful”.

Billie’s former TOWIE co-star Amy Childs – who is currently expecting twins herself – responded with a loving heart emoji.

“Aww she is just perfection”, penned one of Billie’s followers.

“She's beautiful and love her name”, wrote another.

Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd first announced the arrival of their third child on December 4. The pair shared a lovely image of Billie cradling their newborn daughter after giving birth, with Greg beaming down at her with a huge smile.

“Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl,” Billie wrote at the time. “We are so in love with our precious little darling”.

Billie and Greg also share two older children together. Their eldest, eight-year-old daughter Nelly, was born in July 2014. Subsequently, they welcomed their five-year-old son Arthur almost three years later, in March 2017.

We’re glad to see that Billie is enjoying life as a mum-of-three!