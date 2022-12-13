SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

PIC: Tom Fletcher shares comical Elf On The Shelf mishap

by

The Fletcher household has been getting involved in the Elf On The Shelf craze!

Throughout the festive season so far, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna have been sharing a few glimpses into their Elf On The Shelf antics. The couple have been delighting their sons Buzz (8), Buddy (6) and Max (4) with numerous different poses from the elves.

However, Tom took to Instagram earlier today to share that this morning’s Elf On The Shelf surprise did not go down well with his three boys!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

In a hilarious post, the 37-year-old dad surprised his 2M followers with a snap of the Fletchers’ three elves squatting in amongst three individual loo rolls, with three chocolate drops sitting neatly below them.

“The first time the kids have turned down chocolate”, Tom joked in his caption.

Since sharing his hilarious antics, the All About You hitmaker has been flooded with endless delighted comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

Baker Juliet Sear and reality TV presenter AJ Odudu both replied with numerous cry laughing emojis.

“This is what I get for opening Instagram when I should be working. I almost choked on my coffee”, exclaimed one follower.

“Pure class but pure evil at the same time”, wrote another.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

Last week, Tom got further praise from social media when he shared the three Elves bundled up in banana costumes, sitting in amongst the family’s fruit bowl. Tom even went to the effort of doodling the three elves’ faces onto actual bananas!

“Now I’m craving a banana at midnight. Why must you do this, Tom?”, one follower teased.

“Such a cute idea,” gushed another.

We can’t wait to see what Tom and the elves do next!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.