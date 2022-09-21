Pic: Rugby star Cian Healy welcomes birth of second child

The Healy household is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Irish rugby star Cian Healy and his wife Laura as they welcome their second son into the world.

The Leinster player took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that his second child was born by posting an adorable photo of his bundle of joy to his 141K followers.

The snap shows the newborn wearing a blue cardigan, with his tiny hand being the main focus of the picture. The proud dad also shared the tot’s name and thanked his wife and the Rotunda Hospital for his safe arrival.

The 34-year-old captioned the photo, “7/9/22. Russell Healy joined the family. Happy, healthy and full of smiles!”.

“I’m so proud of @ssssmithser and how she approached birth and guided him into our world. It’s hard to describe such immeasurable strength and love”.

“Huge thanks to the staff @rotundahospital for their care and kindness throughout! They are true rockstars!”.

The dad-of-two added, “So a baby brother for Beau and another little dude for us to show the way. Life is good”.

Rugby pals, friends and fans of Healy’s flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for him and Laura.

Tommy Bowe wrote, “Congratulations guys!”, while Bundee Aki penned, “Congrats bug man”.

Fergus McFadden said, “Incredible, congrats guys”. Finlay Bealham added, “unreal, congrats”.

Cian and his long-term partner Laura got engaged in 2017. The couple went on to tie the knot in June 2019 with a lavish ceremony in Co.Galway.

They welcomed their first son, Beau, into the world in January 2021. When announcing Beau's birth, Cian revealed, “Every day since we have been loving and learning. I could sit and stare at him all day long!”.