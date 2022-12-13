PIC: Rosanna Davidson shares adorable throwback family snap

Rosanna Davidson has been treating her followers to an adorable snap!

In honour of the festive season, the 38-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to showcase a stunning image from December 2020 of herself, her husband Wesley and their three children – daughter Sophia, and newborn twin sons Hugo and Oscar.

“Our Christmas 2020 family photo! Full hearts and even fuller hands”, the Irish model joked in the caption of her photo.

“Sophia had just turned 1 and the twins were 3 weeks old here. Looking back, It just feels like a blur of exhaustion and nappy changes and feeds and a lot of time spent sitting around double pumping,” Rosanna reminisced.

The mum-of-three added a detail that she and Wesley didn’t exactly thrive during Christmas 2020! “We had managed just two hours of sleep on Christmas Eve and were sent back to bed on Christmas Day for a nap like two bold children”, Rosanna teased.

The influencer mum then went on to give newborn parents some invaluable advice for over Christmas this year. “If you have a newborn baby arriving around now (or even small children), please be gentle with yourself and try not to put yourself under too much pressure with buying gifts, cooking meals, cleaning or decorating the house,” she insisted.

“People will understand how much physical and emotional energy it takes just to look after a little human/multiple humans 24/7”, Rosanna continued.

The model ended her caption by revealing that she will be posting an updated family photo around the Christmas tree very soon. “Now to attempt a 2022 pic where everyone is looking at the camera and not squabbling”, Rosanna joked.

Rosanna and Wesley welcomed their first child, Sophia, into the world in November 2019 via a gestational surrogacy. In November 2020, Rosanna then gave birth to the couple’s ‘miracle’ twins, Hugo and Oscar, after struggling to conceive and suffering numerous miscarriages.

We can’t wait to see Rosanna’s new festive family portrait very soon!