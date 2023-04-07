Pic: Kelly Osbourne celebrates first Easter with baby Sidney

Kelly Osborune has shared a glimpse of how she is celebrating Easter with her baby, Sidney, for the first time.

The former reality TV star shared a sweet snap of her baby boy meeting the Easter bunny to mark his first Easter to her 2.5M Instagram followers.

Posting the photo of her cradling her son, Kelly looked joyful as she giggled in a floral print dress, cat-eye glasses and her purple hair curled. Earlier in the day, Osbourne revealed her son’s blue outfit was from Ralph Lauren, and she paired it with a cute bunny-eared hat from Etsy to match.

With the Easter bunny posing beside the mum and son duo, Kelly kept Sidney’s face hidden behind a purple heart emoji.

The 38-year-old captioned the adorable post, “Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny”.

Many famous pals and fans of Kelly’s headed to the comments to share their love of the cute Easter picture.

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone penned, “Ooohhh i remember those days, Wonderful”.

Credit: Instagram

“So sweet. Happy 1st Easter little Sydney”, wrote one of Kelly’s fans, while another added, “So adorable Sidney met the Easter bunny”.

Kelly previously spoke out about keeping her son off of social media and released a statement to her followers after her mum, Sharon Osbourne, announced Sidney’s name before Kelly had revealed it to the public.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Kelly said, “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information about my baby”.

The former star of The Osbournes announced she was expecting her first child with her partner Sid Wilson in May of last year by posting a selfie with her baby scan.

She wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”.