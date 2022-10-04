PIC: Hilaria Baldwin reveals first family snap with seven children

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are adjusting to life as a family-of-seven!

On September 22, the 38-year-old yoga instructor gave birth to her seventh child with Alec – a baby girl named Ilaria.

Now, after the birth of their newest arrival, the couple have finally shared their first portrait as a family-of-seven.

Taking to Instagram last night, Hilaria posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself, Alec and their seven youngsters, all in casualwear and snuggling together on a plush, comfy bed. The image was taken by Hilaria’s close friend, Eroula Dimitriou.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!”, the new mum gushed in the caption of her photo. “What a Baldwinito dream team”.

Hilaria also paid tribute to Alex’s eldest child, 26-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with Kim Basinger. “Ireland, you are missed and loved”, the mum-of-seven penned sweetly.

In her comments section, Hilaria received many wishes of love and well-wishes following the reveal of the latest family portrait.

“Love to your gorgeous family,” healthy-wellbeing author Kathy Freston gushed.

“Cutest family ever”, commented motivational speaker Natasha Graziano.

“What a gorgeous picture”, added comedian Caroline Rhea.

Photographer Eroula also re-shared the sweet snap, sending her own message of love. “thank you for your beautiful words and for welcoming me into your home and family,” she wrote.

Hilaria and Alec first met at a restaurant in New York City in February 2011. The pair quickly hit it off and began to date, before getting engaged in April 2012. The couple soon made it down the aisle two months later, towards the end of June 2012.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Carmen, in August 2013. Since then, Hilaria has given birth to six more children – Rafael (7), Leonardo (6), Romeo (4), Eduardo (2), Lucia (1), and now new addition Ilaria.

We hope that the Baldwins are enjoying life in their newborn bubble!