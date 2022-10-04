PIC: Girls Aloud launch Penneys collaboration for Sarah Harding

The members of Girls Aloud have created a very special collaboration with Penneys in honour of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

On September 5 2021, Sarah tragically passed away at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since her untimely death, her former bandmates have been raising as much money and awareness as possible for breast cancer research. In July this year, the girls took part in a fun run called “Race For Life For Sarah”, and last Saturday, the girls hosted a fundraising gala in honour of Sarah, titled The Primrose Ball.

Now, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle have reunited once more in memory of their dear friend. Today, the Girls Aloud gang announced that they are launching an exclusive nightwear collaboration with high-street brand Penneys, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The range consists of navy pyjamas, with a celestial print on them. The pyjama pairs are available with two options – shorts or trouser bottoms.

Speaking to Glamour about their reunion, Kimberley couldn’t help but feel moved. "It feels really emotional the four of us coming together to honour Sarah’s fundraising wishes,” she noted. “We really hope we can do her proud and raise as much money as possible.”

“Sarah would have loved this nightwear range so much and we hope the Girls Aloud fans will too,” Nadine added. “We miss Sarah every day and we’ve come together to support this crucial cause because it will always be something close to all of our hearts."

50% of all proceeds from the Penneys collaboration will go towards The Irish Cancer Society, along with an additional €50,000 donation from the brand to help fund the charity's cancer awareness, services, and research.

The girls have also ensured that a minimum of £500,000 will be given to support the research project of Dr Sacha Howell, who was Sarah’s doctor.

The collaboration’s sizes range from XS to XL and retail between €15 to €20, making them extremely affordable. All Penneys stores will be stocking the range from tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this – and all for a good cause, too!