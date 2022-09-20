PIC: First look at the new Strictly star lineup released

After a long-awaited return, Strictly Come Dancing will be making its 20th series debut this weekend. To celebrate, the Strictly team have treated its audience to a first look at its new star-studded lineup!

In the photo, all 15 castmates can be seen beaming in their flashiest, sparkliest outfits. The lineup contains some of the biggest household names from across the UK, such as Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, Eastenders actor James Bye, and Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds.

“Our class of 2022 have officially been Strictlified”, the Strictly social media team penned with pride in their caption.

A few of this year’s stars then took to Strictly’s comments section to express how they’re feeling about their upcoming dancing debut.

“Counting down the days!” wrote Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams. “Not panicking at all,” she joked.

“Absolute stunners,” gushed comedian Jayde Adams.

Credit: BBC Strictly Instagram

The new series of the highly-popular BBC dancing show was supposed to begin last weekend, but it was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pre-recorded launch show will debut this Friday night, September 23, on BBC One at 7pm. In this special episode, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will reveal which professional dancer each celebrity will be partnered up with for this year’s series.

The dancers will also perform a magical group dance, and last year’s winners, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, will take to the floor once again to show the new contestants how it’s done!

The first live show will then take place the following night, on Saturday, September 24, with returning judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and head judge Shirley Ballas.

We can’t wait to see how this year’s stars will fare on the dance floor!