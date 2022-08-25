PIC: First look at Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers’ new baby

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Chalmers!

The former Geordie Shore star has welcomed his third child with his partner, Talia Oatway. The name and gender of their newborn has yet to be revealed.

The 35-year-old announced yesterday on his Instagram stories that Talia had given birth, but the details were short and sweet. However, the couple have started to reveal a little bit more about their newest arrival.

This morning, Talia gave her Instagram followers a first glimpse of their new bundle of joy. The 30-year-old posted a selfie of herself and her baby, snuggled up together in a hospital bed. Talia can be seen protectively cradling the tot, whose face is concealed by a tiny hat and a swaddle of blankets.

Talia then took to the photo’s caption to thank her followers for all of the well-wishes she has received. “Morning everyone just want to say thank you for all the messages. I no me and Aaron have been quiet but we are having to deal with a lot right now,” she wrote.

“I hope you can appreciate us just having some time to figure out some family things. We have a new baby who we are in love with and who is going to make our family so strong,” Talia gushed.

Talia then went on to pay tribute to Aaron in a sweet message. “I have the most amazing man supporting me and looking after the other kids at home. He has no idea how much I appreciate him,” she noted.

Talia concluded her caption with a note of gratitude to her boyfriend. “love you @aaroncgshore”, she wrote.

Since the news of their latest arrival was announced, the couple have been flooded with many messages of congratulations.

“Congratulations beautiful hope everything is ok”, commented model Lauryn Goodman.

“Congratulations my girl,” penned Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman. “sending you all so much love”.

Aaron’s Geordie Shore co-star, Kyle Christie, also sent his well-wishes to the pair by writing, “Congratulations @talia.oatway & @aaroncgshore lots of love to the whole family”.

Aaron and Talia are already parents to two-year-old Romeo and one-year-old Maddox. Talia also has a fourth child, eight-year-old Siennah, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the parents on their newest arrival!