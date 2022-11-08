PIC: Chrissy Teigen hilariously teases labour with new bump snaps

Chrissy Teigen is ready to pop any day now!

The model and TV presenter is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, singer John Legend.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 36-year-old mum shared some gorgeous new ‘bumpdates’ of her growing stomach, along with the most hilarious caption.

“oh dear. we are gettin there,” Chrissy joked to her 39.6M followers.

In the snaps, Chrissy can be seen wearing a stunning white dress with black polka dots, as well as a fluffy white cardigan and some Ugg slippers.

The expectant mum looks happy and relaxed as she poses for the camera with her growing bump.

Since sharing the new images, Chrissy has received a lot of love and well-wishes in her comments section.

“And just as gorgeous as ever”, penned one fan.

“So happy for you and your family!”, commented another.

“I am so excited!!!”, exclaimed a third fan.

In August of this year, Chrissy and John announced that they were expecting another baby, with the help of IVF. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Chrissy wrote with love at the time.

The couple have experienced heartbreak in recent years. In October 2020, Chrissy shared that she had suffered a devastating loss 20 weeks into another pregnancy. The couple lost a baby boy, who they have since named Jack.

Chrissy and John first met in 2006, and they got married in September 2013. In 2016, the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Luna. The couple became parents for a second time in 2018, when Chrissy gave birth to a son named Miles.

We’re so excited for the Teigen-Legend household to welcome their new addition!