PIC: Charlotte Crosby gives glimpse into baby daughter’s nursery

Charlotte Crosby is teasing her fans with glimpses into her new life as a mum!

The former Geordie Shore star gave birth to her first child almost two weeks ago, via Caesarean-section, alongside her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Since welcoming her baby daughter into the world, the 32-year-old has been fairly quiet on social media.

However, last night, Charlotte took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse into her newborn’s nursery room in ‘Crosby Manor’.

The new mum teased a snapshot of her baby girl’s cot, which has a stunning Hermès blanket draped over its side.

“Doing some late night faffing around in my girl’s nursery!”, Charlotte wrote. “It’s not finished yet and I’m in no hurry really as the main work’s done now. And of course she’s in our room with us for the foreseeable,” she gushed.

Charlotte then went on to share a snapshot of her new family’s plan for the week. “It’s Jake’s birthday tomorrow! So me and baby girl plan on spoiling him rotten and making his first birthday as a dad so special,” she penned.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

In the conclusion of her message, the former reality star praised her partner’s skills as a dad. “He’s looking after us so well and we are so so so so lucky!”, she exclaimed. “I’m still recovering so it’s just gunna be a day of family & love for us.”

The birth of Charlotte’s daughter was first revealed on October 15 via Twitter by her father, Gary. “So, officially a grand father!” he announced. “Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family,” he gushed.

Since her birth, Charlotte has yet to reveal the name of her daughter, and she also has not shared any images of her little one. However, she has confirmed to her 8.2M Instagram followers that everything is well and that she is loving life as a mother.

“Baby girl is just precious,” Charlotte wrote on Sunday. “My life has truly changed. What a blessing.”

Congratulations to the new mum!