PIC: Brian Dowling cuddles baby daughter Blake in cute snap

Arthur Gourounlian has been teasing his family!

The professional dancer, who is married to Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, has joked that he has been “forgotten” by his husband and their 12 week old baby daughter, Blake.

Taking to his Instagram stories this morning, Arthur decided to share an adorable photo with his 122K followers. The image showcased 44-year-old Brian napping with baby Blake, the two of them snuggled in close together as they snoozed.

Credit: Arthur Gourounlian Instagram

“I came to the room to get ready for my call, and this is what I saw,” Arthur wrote alongside the photo, followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

“Really are we having a little sleeping over, daddy and daughter?”, the 42-year-old teased. “And forgotten all about me”, he exclaimed.

This sweet snap is just the latest in a string of updates that the new parents have been sharing with their fans.

Over the weekend, Arthur posted the cutest photos of the family-of-three’s trip to visit Santa Claus for the very first time.

Credit: Arthur Gourounlian Instagram

“Blake got the chance to meet Père Noël,” the new dad penned in his caption. “She was absolutely mesmerized by Santa and kept staring at him while in her Daddy’s @bprdowling arms”.

“It’s moments like this that are so special, especially as I get to share all of this with my mama aka Tati,” Arthur continued to gush. “Now we just have to wait and see if Blake is on the naughty list or the nice list”, he joked.

In September of this year, Brian and Arthur welcomed their first child into the world. Following Blake’s birth, the couple shared huge amounts of love and gratitude for Brian’s sister Aoife, who was the pair’s surrogate.

“You aren’t just my sister or Arthur’s sister-in-law you are AN ANGEL & also our BEST FRIEND,” Brian praised on social media, shortly after Blake was born.

We’re glad to see that Arthur and Brian are enjoying parenthood!